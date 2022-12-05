U21s Draw at Millwall

Monday, 5th Dec 2022 14:03

Town’s U21s surrendered a two-goal half-time lead as they drew 3-3 with Millwall at their Calmont Road training ground this afternoon.

The Blues went ahead in the third minute when a shot deflected off Lions defender Arthur Penney and into the net.

Six minutes later, Gerrard Buabo made it 2-0 but in 18 Seb Drozd pulled one back for the home side.

In the 41st minute, Matt Ward, who made his senior debut as a sub in the FA Cup tie against Buxton, restored Town’s two-goal advantage.

The Lions made two changes at the break and just before the hour Abdul Abdulmalik made it 3-2 to the Blues with a shot from the edge of the area. And on 75, Millwall levelled via Drozd’s second of the afternoon.

U21s: Ridd, Agbaje (c), H Barbrook, Stewart, Bradshaw, Armin, Chirewa, Siziba, Ward, Buabo, Nwabueze. Subs: Williamson, Hudson, Valentine, Boatswain, F Barbrook.





Photo: TWTD