Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Draw at Millwall
Monday, 5th Dec 2022 14:03

Town’s U21s surrendered a two-goal half-time lead as they drew 3-3 with Millwall at their Calmont Road training ground this afternoon.

The Blues went ahead in the third minute when a shot deflected off Lions defender Arthur Penney and into the net.

Six minutes later, Gerrard Buabo made it 2-0 but in 18 Seb Drozd pulled one back for the home side.

In the 41st minute, Matt Ward, who made his senior debut as a sub in the FA Cup tie against Buxton, restored Town’s two-goal advantage.

The Lions made two changes at the break and just before the hour Abdul Abdulmalik made it 3-2 to the Blues with a shot from the edge of the area. And on 75, Millwall levelled via Drozd’s second of the afternoon.

U21s: Ridd, Agbaje (c), H Barbrook, Stewart, Bradshaw, Armin, Chirewa, Siziba, Ward, Buabo, Nwabueze. Subs: Williamson, Hudson, Valentine, Boatswain, F Barbrook.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022