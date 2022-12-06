TWTD Forum 2022 Christmas Appeal

Tuesday, 6th Dec 2022 11:47 The TWTD Forum Christmas Appeal has become a regular feature of recent festive seasons and this year posters Lord_Lucan, EdwardStone, Mookamoo and bluelagos have instigated fundraising for The Sofiia Okunevska Foundation, a charity which provides healthcare in Ukraine. Don’t know what to buy your partner, family members, friends or work colleagues for Christmas? You could get them something they don’t need or you could donate to a great organisation on their behalf. We will then email you back a thank-you e-Christmas card, personally designed by Anya, a six-year-old Ukrainian refugee currently living in England. You can then print it off and give it to your chosen person(s) and add your own personal message. Alternatively, just make a donation. The Sofiia Okunevska Foundation is a small Ukrainian medical charity which will make good use of your valued donations to help ensure all Ukrainians have access to modern healthcare facilities by building new or renovating hospitals damaged by the Russian invasion, while also providing medical kits and armoured ambulances. The aim is to raise £2,000 which will be donated to the charity in the new year. Donations can be made via the JustGiving page.

