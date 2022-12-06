Miller Leaves Buxton

Tuesday, 6th Dec 2022 17:29 Former Town midfielder Tommy Miller has left his role as assistant coach with the Blues’ recent FA Cup opponents Buxton. Manager Jamie Vermiglio, who brought Miller in following his appointment in the summer, resigned at the weekend and the National League North side’s chairman David Brindley revealed on Twitter that Miller would also be leaving. “Ahead of tonight's game [at Matlock in the Derbyshire Cup], I would like to provide a brief update for our supporters on our managerial situation,” he said. “Unfortunately, Tommy Miller is no longer with the football club. We would like to thank Tommy for his contribution and wish him well in the future. “Captain, Josh Granite, and vice-captain, Sean Newton, will be taking the Buxton FC side tonight. “Thank you to Josh and Sean for stepping up and please give them, and the lads, your full support. “Further information will be provided when available over the coming days. Enjoy the game. Up the Bucks.” The Blues beat Buxton 4-0 at Portman Road in the second-round FA Cup tie 10 days ago, while Miller was also back in Suffolk on Friday to work as a pundit with iFollow Ipswich. Good afternoon @Buxton_FC fans. I felt it important to share with you, our fans, an update on our managerial status following the weekend. I assure you when we have more to say you will be the first to know. Up The Bucks. 👍🏻⚽️💙 #UpTheBucks #JoshandSeansPinkArmy pic.twitter.com/gfZvtLE4jL — David Brindley (@teambuxton) December 6, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



