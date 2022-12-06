Nearly 25,000 Seats Sold For Peterborough

Tuesday, 6th Dec 2022 17:40 Town have sold nearly 25,000 tickets for Saturday lunchtime’s visit by Peterborough United (KO 12.30pm). The game against Posh, who are sixth in League One, 11 points behind the Blues, is Portman Road’s last fixture before Christmas. Tickets for Saturday’s game are available here, while the match is also being streamed live on iFollow Ipswich here.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



