Okunowo Signs Pro Deal

Thursday, 8th Dec 2022 11:31

First-year scholar Emmanuel Okunowo has signed his first professional contract with the Blues, a deal which runs to the summer of 2025.

Midfielder Okunowo was involved with the U16s since he was an U14 and last season featured for the U18s and was even in U23s squads.

Composed on the ball but also possessing physical attributes, Okunowo has been sidelined with an injury this season.





Photo: TWTD