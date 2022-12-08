McKenna: Woolfenden a Big Part of How We Play

Thursday, 8th Dec 2022 15:37 Blues boss Kieran McKenna believes centre-half Luke Woolfenden can keep improving with age and views the 24-year-old as a big part of how Town play. Academy product Woolfenden has been an almost ever-present since McKenna took over just under a year ago, missing only two league matches, the win at Forest Green Rovers when he was ill and the visit to Morecambe when he was an unused sub. “We’ve enjoyed working with him from the first day,” McKenna said. “He’s got really good attributes in our style and he’s a big part of how we play – and has been since our first game, really. “Of course, he has areas to improve and areas to work on and he is continually doing that. We are pushing and working with him on those areas. “He’s got a good mentor in Richard Keogh, who is continually speaking and working with him on his game. “He’s a player, we think, who has a really high performance level at the moment, but also has potential to keep improving with the age and the profile he is at. “Of course, he is a local lad and someone who has come through the academy and it is not always often you have that in the heart of your team. He’s an important player for us.”



Photo: Matchday Images



