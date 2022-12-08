McKenna: Important For the Spirit and Feeling of Unity

Thursday, 8th Dec 2022 15:53 Manager Kieran McKenna joined the rest of the club’s off-field staff for their Christmas party at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on Wednesday evening. All the club’s staff, aside from the players, were invited to what McKenna believes is important event. “It was the whole club, just the staff, very well organised by [CEO] Mark Ashton and the people at the club who helped organise it and a great chance to get everyone together,” he said. “The staff at the training ground, the stadium, all the different departments were able to come together and have a good evening and it’s really important for the spirit and the feeling of unity in the club. “It was an enjoyable evening, the focus of us on the football side has been 100 per cent towards Peterborough this week but for some of the other departments it’s great for them to be able to have an evening out and let their hair down after a year of really hard work and some good progress.” Asked whether there were a few sore heads among the staff at Playford Road this morning, McKenna added: “No, everyone has got a big focus on Peterborough. It was an early night for everyone with any involvement with the team or with the game coming up because we were training this morning, so everyone’s fully fresh and focused on that.”

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 16:28 - Dec 8

All good ; a very good exercise for maintaining and improving morale AND making everyone feel wanted !

Well done ITFC !

COYB 1

