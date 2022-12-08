Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Baggott Nets as Gills Win Cup Tie
Thursday, 8th Dec 2022 21:54

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott netted his third goal of the season as his loan club Gillingham beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-2 in an FA Cup second-round replay at the Priestfield Stadium.

Indonesia international Baggott headed home in the 26th minute to level the tie at 1-1 as the Gills set up a third round tie at home to Premier League Leicester City.


Photo: Matchday Images



Pablo_Counago added 22:38 - Dec 8
Third goal for Baggot I believe. He currently has two in the league for Gillingham. Tied 1st in the team
