Baggott Nets as Gills Win Cup Tie
Thursday, 8th Dec 2022 21:54
Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott netted his third goal of the season as his loan club Gillingham beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-2 in an FA Cup second-round replay at the Priestfield Stadium.
Indonesia international Baggott headed home in the 26th minute to level the tie at 1-1 as the Gills set up a third round tie at home to Premier League Leicester City.
Photo: Matchday Images
