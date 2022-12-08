Baggott Nets as Gills Win Cup Tie

Thursday, 8th Dec 2022 21:54 Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott netted his third goal of the season as his loan club Gillingham beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-2 in an FA Cup second-round replay at the Priestfield Stadium. Indonesia international Baggott headed home in the 26th minute to level the tie at 1-1 as the Gills set up a third round tie at home to Premier League Leicester City. 🇮🇩 @PSSI international, @BaggottElkan is a serious aerial threat 💪



A fantastic header from the @TheGillsFC man on loan from @IpswichTown!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/xveyCHRF4H — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 8, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



Pablo_Counago added 22:38 - Dec 8

Third goal for Baggot I believe. He currently has two in the league for Gillingham. Tied 1st in the team 0

