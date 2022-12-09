U18s to Host Forest or West Brom in Youth Cup

Town’s U18s have been drawn at home to Nottingham Forest or West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

The tie will be played at Portman Road on a date yet to be set before Saturday 21st January, while Forest host the Baggies in their third round tie next Friday.

The Blues came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium in round three after previously beating Bromley 2-1 away and Aveley 9-0.

Meanwhile, the U18s are in action away at QPR on Saturday at Heston Sports Ground (KO 11.30am).

The young Blues are currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the West Londoners two points ahead in fourth but having played two more matches.









Photo: Action Images