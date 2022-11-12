Cowley: Pigott Will Rightly Be Frustrated
Friday, 9th Dec 2022 16:28
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has been explaining why on-loan Blues striker Joe Pigott has played so little football since joining Pompey on a season-long loan in the summer.
The 29-year-old has made only three League One starts and 11 sub appearances, scoring once, in addition to five cup starts and one game from the bench, netting a further two goals.
“We have different options in the top end of the pitch,” Cowley said when quizzed on Pigott’s scant involvement by the Portsmouth News.
“I think you're always trying to find the right blend and partnerships and that's always what you're trying to do.”
In the summer, Cowley confirmed that he had insisted on the loan deal including no January recall clause in case either Pigott had hit a rich vein of form or Pompey had emerged as one of the Blues’ main challengers for promotion.
Asked whether it might now be possible Pigott could return to Portman Road next month, Cowley remained tight-lipped: “I think Joe is a really good character.
“He's been great for this group and he'll rightly be frustrated at the lack of opportunities he's had.
“But Colby [Bishop] and Dane [Scarlett] have formed a good partnership. Colby has scored regularly and, probably, it's Colby or Joe rather than Colby and Joe.
“Colby has performed really well and sometimes, particularly for forward players, you can have a really good player that's in a queue behind a really good player and sometimes they just get in each other's way.”
Pigott has another 18 months left on the three-year deal he signed when he joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 after leaving AFC Wimbledon.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Town Struggle to Score as Cheltenham Steal a Point by Davlan
In another game that we had over 25 shots, we fail to get maximum points, granted it wasn’t another Lincoln game which was agonising, to say the least. We did get a point from this one, but in reality, it was a loss of two points, we could've done with that win today. As Plymouth only drew and Wednesday jumped to one point behind.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]