Youth Cup Hero Foyo to Join Town in January
Friday, 9th Dec 2022 17:12

Young central midfielder Osman Foyo, who recently netted the winner for the Blues’ U18s as they came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 in the FA Youth Cup, will formally join Town when the January transfer window opens.

The 18-year-old, who has been with the Blues academy for the last few months on a work experience loan from Norwich City, grabbed the winning goal at the John Smiths Stadium in the fourth minute of the second half of extra-time before being shown a second yellow card and then a red for celebrating by removing his shirt.

Foyo, who is a second-year scholar, was with Chelsea prior to his time with Norwich and can also operate at left-back.

“I signed Osman when I think he was a 13 or 14-year-old at Norwich, so I’ve worked with him for a number of years,” academy manager Dean Wright told TWTD.

“An opportunity came where he didn’t have a future at Norwich and an opportunity arose earlier in the season to take him, probably from my relationship with him and having worked with him over a number of years, we managed to get him to come here and not go elsewhere.

“There was serious interest from a lot of big clubs for him and hopefully when you see the level of player he is, you will understand why that is. Having that connection with people is I think why Osman is with us now.

“He’ll sign officially on 1st January when the window opens, he’s on a youth loan at the moment.

“Norwich have been really supportive with that. There’s not a pathway for him there, so they have not blocked him off having a pathway elsewhere.

“There’s been an opportunity with Osman and it’s an exciting one in terms of being able to add a player of that quality to what we’ve already got.

“The first team already know who he is and he’s had a little bit of exposure training with them, which is great and sells that pathway that we’re [wanting to establish].”


Photo: Matchday Images



