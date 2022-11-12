Aluko Starts For Blues Against Posh

Saturday, 10th Dec 2022 11:55 Sone Aluko returns to the Blues squad and the starting line-up as the Blues host Peterborough United after three months out with a knee injury, while Kayden Jackson is also back in the XI. Aluko, making only his second league start of the season, is one of the number 10s alongside Conor Chaplin with Kyle Edwards dropping to the bench, while Jackson replaced Freddie Ladapo, who is also among the subs, as the lone central striker in an otherwise unchanged side from the 1-1 home draw with Fleetwood just over a week ago. Peterborough, who switch to a back three, make three changes from the side which lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley last week, with former Blues striker Jack Marriott, Kelland Watts and Hector Kyprianou coming into the team, while Jeando Fuchs, Ben Thompson and Ephron Mason-Clark drop to the bench. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (C), Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Aluko, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Leigh, Vincent-Young, K Edwards, Ahadme, Ladapo. Peterborough: Bergstrom, Watts, Butler, R Edwards, Kent, Taylor, Clarke-Harris, Poku, Marriott, Kyprianou, Ward. Subs: Blackmore, Knight, Fuchs, Mason-Clark, Burrows, Jones, Thompson. Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).

Photo: TWTD



dirtydingusmagee added 12:00 - Dec 10

COYB ,we must not slip up . 0

Berts_chin added 12:03 - Dec 10

No George Edmundson in the matchday squad 0

