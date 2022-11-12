Town Stay Top as Plymouth Draw

Saturday, 10th Dec 2022 17:03 Town remain top of League One following Plymouth’s 0-0 draw at Cambridge United this afternoon, while third-placed Sheffield Wednesday netted late to grab a 1-1 draw at Exeter. The Blues hit the top following this afternoon's 2-1 victory over Peterborough, Conor Chaplin netting twice. The Pilgrims are now without a win in four league games - three draws, one defeat - and are a point behind Town. Wednesday, two points behind Argyle, were behind to the Grecians until the fourth minute of injury time when Callum Paterson netted an equaliser. Meanwhile, Owls key midfielder Barry Bannan was replaced by former Town loanee Tyreeq Bakinson due to an injury late in the first half.

Photo: Matchday Images



jas0999 added 17:08 - Dec 10

Good results! 2

Nomore4 added 17:14 - Dec 10

Hopefully this is the spot we stay in now to the end. 2

Flamencaman added 17:14 - Dec 10

Nearly perfect SW spoilt it well done Camb utd 0

Flamencaman added 17:15 - Dec 10

Camb u missed a couple of sitters 0

Edmundo added 17:26 - Dec 10

They are stalling. We must kick on. COYB, we want. MERRY CHRISTMAS! 0

BromleyBloo added 18:01 - Dec 10

…………and Bannan off injured after 35 mins! 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:06 - Dec 10

Barnsley and Bolton snuck up there didn't they. If Bannan is out for a while that could have a big impact on their season 0

