Town Stay Top as Plymouth Draw
Saturday, 10th Dec 2022 17:03
Town remain top of League One following Plymouth’s 0-0 draw at Cambridge United this afternoon, while third-placed Sheffield Wednesday netted late to grab a 1-1 draw at Exeter.
The Blues hit the top following this afternoon's 2-1 victory over Peterborough, Conor Chaplin netting twice.
The Pilgrims are now without a win in four league games - three draws, one defeat - and are a point behind Town.
Wednesday, two points behind Argyle, were behind to the Grecians until the fourth minute of injury time when Callum Paterson netted an equaliser.
Meanwhile, Owls key midfielder Barry Bannan was replaced by former Town loanee Tyreeq Bakinson due to an injury late in the first half.
