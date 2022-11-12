Aluko: We Wanted to Get Our Home Form Back on Track

Saturday, 10th Dec 2022 22:00 by Blair Ferguson Town’s 2-1 victory over Peterborough United at Portman Road lifted the Blues to the top of League One, but rather than league position, Sone Aluko was more concerned with improving the Blues' home form. The Town attacker returned to the side after three months out with a knee injury and completed 78 minutes in the number 10 position beside goalscorer Conor Chaplin. The victory was Town's first league win at Portman Road since 21st October, the 1-0 win against Derby, their last two league home league games having ended in 1-1 draws. Aluko knows how important it was to recapture home form from earlier in the season with five more fixtures on their own turf - including the FA Cup tie against Rotherham - coming up between now and the end of January. “It was a big three points, they're a good team with some very dangerous players,” Aluko said. “We knew it would be a good test for us, but I think we played well all in all. “We knew this was a game that we really wanted to win and we just wanted to get our home form back to where we wanted it to be. “We wanted to win at home and our home form is going to be big for us this season. So, it was good to get a win in front of the fans and for the team.” The win and Plymouth’s 0-0 draw at Cambridge United saw the Blues leap above the Pilgrims to the top of League One by a point, however, the former Nigerian international is taking little notice of the table at this stage of the season. “The three points is what we really focus on,” he insisted. “I’m not sure we’re at the stage where we’re looking if we’re top of the league, we just need the three points and a home performance against a good team. Those things are for the fans more than for us.”

Reflecting on the freezing conditions in which the game was played, he added: “It was cold out there. They were tough conditions, and it made the pitch difficult as well because it was quite lively. You had to get your touch right. “And then the sun was incredible. You turned around and I was playing some passes with faith because I couldn't really see, so the first half was tough. "I think Wes [Burns] was in one time and completely lost sight of the ball. So yeah, there were difficult situations, but it's similar for both teams and you get on with it, and we have to go and win the game and I think we managed it pretty well." When asked if the sun played a part in Peterborough's goal, he continued: “I can't remember, but either way we work on that, second phases of set pieces and picking up men. “I think he got round at the back post and scored so I guess it's something that we'll look at, but it was one of those things.” Aluko, who had been out since the 6-0 Papa Johns Trophy victory over Northampton on August 30th, had returned from his injury a month early and was only down to play 45 minutes, but the 33-year-old felt more than capable of carrying on at half-time. “I'm alright, a bit tired,” he said. “I'm really happy to be back and it's good to be back out there with the boys in front of 24,000 during the game and getting a win. It’s been a long time coming. “I told him [manager Kieran McKenna] at half-time not to take me off as I thought I had a lot left in the tank, so I said let me run myself into the ground and we'll see where we're at and what minute that is. “I was playing well, so there was no risk of me doing anything. I felt fine, so he made a decision and I'm happy with that. There were moments in the game where I was thinking it's been a while. “But I felt good out there. It comes, it's not instinctual yet, I'm still thinking about some of the movements in some of the game, but eventually that will become second nature again. “But I'm really pleased with where I'm at and a lot of credit to everyone that has put a lot of hard work in getting me back fit and doing everything I asked them to do.” On his time out and recovery, Aluko added: “It's not ideal at all. But I think I'm back just from staying positive, a lot of it has been okay, this has happened and you get on with it. You get your head down and do what you need to do and not waste days. “Every day, I try and work hard and try and improve. Even if it's not the actual injury but the other side of my body as well, so that when the knee was fine, I was ready to go and that's why I'm back so early. “The medical team, the staff at the club and everyone have been fantastic with me and given me everything that I need. So, that's why I'm back.” Aluko played alongside Chaplin, who proved to be the difference maker on the day, and for the experienced forward, there is no surprise that his teammate took his goals total for the season to 10. “He's got the mentality of a number nine striker,” he explained. “I think he's played most of his career as a nine striker, so it comes across. He strikes the ball really well, and he's always looking for an opening. “For a 10, he's in the box a lot more than maybe I would be. My game is slightly different to his, I work more on the link-up and build-up of the team and it allows him to stay in the box and do what he does best, which is unbelievable finishes. “He doesn't waste any time, he's got a very short backlift and, as I said, he strikes it really well and he's incredible in the air for his height. His timing and guile with his heading is impressive. “He's got very good timing. He actually gets marked but [he’s very effective] maybe because you don't put your most dangerous man on him, but he's got very good movement, he gets across people well and he scores goals with his head as well. "It's not the first time he's done it, he gets quite a few headers from corners and stuff like that as well, so he's got a knack for it.”

