MK Dons Sack Former Town Academy Coach Manning
Sunday, 11th Dec 2022 15:23
Former Town academy coach and player Liam Manning has been sacked from his role as head coach with the MK Dons.
Manning, 37, took the Dons to third in League One last season before they were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi-final.
However, having sold key players over the summer, including 20-goal top scorer Scott Twine, MK have struggled this season and following yesterday’s 2-1 home defeat to Fleetwood, they sit second bottom of the table, six points from safety.
Along with Manning, who had been in charge since August 2021, fellow former Town men Chris Hogg, assistant head coach, David Wright, assistant first-team coach, and Darren Smith, keeper-coach, who were all at Portman Road last week to run the rule over the Cod Army, have also left the club.
Sporting director Liam Sweeting told the Dons official website: “Liam, Chris and David have worked tirelessly over the last 16 months and we are hugely grateful for their dedication as well as what they were able to achieve on and off the pitch, particularly last season.
“As well as being thoroughly professional and dedicated, they have represented the club impeccably throughout their time with us. Our thanks as well to Darren, who stepped in to help us during a difficult period.
“Ultimately, given the position we find ourselves in, our decision now is to change the leadership and my full focus is on identifying and appointing the right person to, first and foremost, guide us out of this current situation, before then taking us forward. That process begins immediately.”
Chairman Pete Winkelman added: “It is with a real sadness that we have to make this decision. Liam and his team accomplished so much for us last season, providing some fantastic memories in a campaign we will never forget – for that we are all so grateful.”
Veteran skipper Dean Lewington has been put in interim charge of the first team ahead of Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie with Bristol Rovers.
