Tractor Girls Thrash Portishead to Progress in FA Cup

Sunday, 11th Dec 2022 15:31

Ipswich Town Women thrashed Portishead Town 7-0 at Playford Road to progress to round four of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

The game was played behind closed doors having switched to the Blues’ training ground last night with the AGL Arena surface unplayable due to the freezing weather.

It took Town until only the eighth minute to go in front against the FAWNL Division One South West’s eight-placed side, Maddie Biggs rounding the keeper before slipping home.

On 14, Sarah Brasero-Carreira made it 2-0 from Biggs’s square ball, then seven minutes later Maria Boswell made it three when her corner was fumbled into the net by visiting keeper Chloe Fensome.

Anna Grey made it 4-0 on the half-hour having been played in by Lucy O’Brien and that was the score at half-time.

Skipper Bonnie Horwood made it five in the 61st minute, rebounding Brasero-Carreira’s shot.

Five minutes later, Abbie Lafayette netted the sixth, sliding home Boswell’s low cross at the far post.

In the 70th minute, Grey made it 7-0 with her second of the afternoon to complete a comprehensive victory.

The draw for the fourth round, which Town have reached for the third time in four years, takes place on Monday at 7pm.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Wearing, Lafayette, Hughes, Horwood (c), King, Grey, O’Brien, Brasero-Carreira, Biggs. Subs: Meollo, O Smith, Evans, Robertson, Peskett, Barratt, Thomas.





