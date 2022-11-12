Evans Closing in On Return

Monday, 12th Dec 2022 13:38 Town midfielder Lee Evans hopes to be back in action on Boxing Day following his knee injury. The 28-year-old suffered the knock during the 1-0 home victory over Derby County at Portman Road in late October. Having made a return to training at Playford Road last week, the Welshman now hopes to be fit enough for some involvement against Oxford United on Boxing Day. “It's going well,” Evans said of his recovery while working as co-commentator during Saturday’s 2-1 win against Peterborough United. “It was a frustrating period to start with, I was in a knee brace for four/five weeks, I had a few injections and just had to let it heal. “But now I'm back on the grass with the fitness team, working well and just hoping to be back out there as soon as possible. Hopefully in another couple of weeks I'll be there or thereabouts.” Manager Kieran McKenna revealed at his press conference on Friday that Evans was back training. “He’s back on the grass and working hard,” he said. “Not with the group yet but he’s working well with the rehabilitation coaches, so that’s all going very well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



hoppy added 13:42 - Dec 12

Good to hear - we've missed him, despite now being top, we'll need him back fit and playing to maintain that position to the end of the season. 1

Flamencaman added 13:45 - Dec 12

Welcome to the party Lee, now let’s hope Panuche can get firing get a striker to help out replace John Jules 0

MickMillsTash added 13:45 - Dec 12

Good News,

He has good stats this year and at times him and Morsy seemed to win every second ball.

Will make players around him better.

Up the football league we go!

1

benfromkent added 13:54 - Dec 12

Despite our league position, we have missed Lee. Some of his passing this season has been sublime, and with him and Morsy starting in midfield you just feel confident from the outset. Can't wait to see him back, as well as a few of the others who are injured at the moment. I reckon we could absolutely romp the second half of the season all being well. Hope the recovery continues well Lee! 1

Ipswichbusiness added 14:06 - Dec 12

With Ball and Camara out we are short in that area so it’s very good to have him back. 0

Murphys_Law added 14:15 - Dec 12

Excellent news, with him in the side Morsy can push up and drive us forward like earlier in the season in the knowledge that Evans is covering. Cam Humphrey’s has done a fantastic job and will have benefited massively from the experience. 0

