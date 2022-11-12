Evans Closing in On Return
Monday, 12th Dec 2022 13:38
Town midfielder Lee Evans hopes to be back in action on Boxing Day following his knee injury.
The 28-year-old suffered the knock during the 1-0 home victory over Derby County at Portman Road in late October.
Having made a return to training at Playford Road last week, the Welshman now hopes to be fit enough for some involvement against Oxford United on Boxing Day.
“It's going well,” Evans said of his recovery while working as co-commentator during Saturday’s 2-1 win against Peterborough United.
“It was a frustrating period to start with, I was in a knee brace for four/five weeks, I had a few injections and just had to let it heal.
“But now I'm back on the grass with the fitness team, working well and just hoping to be back out there as soon as possible. Hopefully in another couple of weeks I'll be there or thereabouts.”
Manager Kieran McKenna revealed at his press conference on Friday that Evans was back training.
“He’s back on the grass and working hard,” he said. “Not with the group yet but he’s working well with the rehabilitation coaches, so that’s all going very well.”
