Duo in Team of the Week
Monday, 12th Dec 2022 14:35
Blues forward Conor Chaplin and skipper Sam Morsy have been named in the SkyBet League One Team of the Week.
Chaplin scored both goals as the Blues beat Peterborough United 2-1 at Portman Road on Saturday to climb to the top of the table with Morsy assisting the first.
Also in the select XI is former Town loan defender Mark McGuinness, who is with Sheffield Wednesday.
