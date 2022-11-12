Duo in Team of the Week

Monday, 12th Dec 2022 14:35 Blues forward Conor Chaplin and skipper Sam Morsy have been named in the SkyBet League One Team of the Week. Chaplin scored both goals as the Blues beat Peterborough United 2-1 at Portman Road on Saturday to climb to the top of the table with Morsy assisting the first. Also in the select XI is former Town loan defender Mark McGuinness, who is with Sheffield Wednesday.

johnwarksshorts added 14:54 - Dec 12

Aluko should have been in too. 0

Flamencaman added 15:22 - Dec 12

Sunshine Sone Aluko should of been the first name on the sheet, that was some performance on Saturday a joy to watch in fact watched again Sunday 😁 0

