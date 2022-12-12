Fuller and Milton at Book Signing at Brantham Bull

Author Karl Fuller will be signing copies of his recently published book Town on the Telly this Thursday at the Brantham Bull at an evening hosted by former Blues midfielder and club ambassador Simon Milton.

Fuller, who writes the Fuller Flavour column for the EADT, will be at The Bull from 7pm.

Town on the Telly's foreword was written by ex-Town skipper Matt Holland.





Photos: Contributed