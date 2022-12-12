Tractor Girls to Host Lewes or London Bees in FA Cup

Monday, 12th Dec 2022 19:36

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to Lewes or London Bees in round four of the Vitality FA Cup with the game set to be played at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe on Sunday 29th January.

The Tractor Girls beat Portishead Town 7-0 in yesterday’s third-round tie at Playford Road.

Lewes are currently seventh in the Barclays Women’s Championship, a tier above the Blues, while the Bees are 10th in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division, six places and six points behind Town.

The Lewes-Bees third round tie, which was set to be played at the Dripping Pan yesterday, was postponed due to the freezing conditions.





Photo: Action Images