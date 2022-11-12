Almost 26,000 Tickets Sold For Boxing Day Clash
Monday, 12th Dec 2022 20:40
Town have already sold close to 26,000 seats for the Boxing Day game against Oxford United at Portman Road (KO 3pm).
An additional 500 tickets in E Block have been made available to Town fans with the U’s not having taken their full allocation for the match.
Tickets for the visit by Karl Robinson's side, who are 16th in the division, are available in Planet Blue or online.
