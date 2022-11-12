Almost 26,000 Tickets Sold For Boxing Day Clash

Monday, 12th Dec 2022 20:40 Town have already sold close to 26,000 seats for the Boxing Day game against Oxford United at Portman Road (KO 3pm). An additional 500 tickets in E Block have been made available to Town fans with the U’s not having taken their full allocation for the match. Tickets for the visit by Karl Robinson's side, who are 16th in the division, are available in Planet Blue or online.

Photo: Matchday Images



Nomore4 added 20:49 - Dec 12

The support unsurprisingly is getting bigger as the season moves on.

Keeping our current position, by March a full house will be the new normal. 1

Suffolkboy added 21:21 - Dec 12

Simply great news , great support and wonderful attendance ; all of which must mean so so much to K M and his team as well as our squad putting their all into performance !Finally we must not forget all the dedication and thoughtful organisation and support from the very top down !

COYB 0

