Season Ticket Sales Close to 18,000
Tuesday, 13th Dec 2022 16:17
Town’s season ticket sales are now close to 18,000, half-season tickets having gone on sale last month.
Half-season tickets cover the matches from the visit by Plymouth on Saturday 14th January to the final home match, Exeter City’s trip to Suffolk on Saturday 29th April.
Adult prices start at £236, £21.45 per match, with seats for under-12s starting at £21 for the 11 games.
Meanwhile, the Blues have now sold almost 27,000 seats for the Boxing Day game against Oxford United at Portman Road with the fixture looking set to be a sell-out.
Half-season tickets (detailed pricing below) and seats for the Oxford match are available here.
