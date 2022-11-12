Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Season Ticket Sales Close to 18,000
Tuesday, 13th Dec 2022 16:17

Town’s season ticket sales are now close to 18,000, half-season tickets having gone on sale last month.

Half-season tickets cover the matches from the visit by Plymouth on Saturday 14th January to the final home match, Exeter City’s trip to Suffolk on Saturday 29th April.

Adult prices start at £236, £21.45 per match, with seats for under-12s starting at £21 for the 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have now sold almost 27,000 seats for the Boxing Day game against Oxford United at Portman Road with the fixture looking set to be a sell-out.

Half-season tickets (detailed pricing below) and seats for the Oxford match are available here.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Bazza8564 added 17:11 - Dec 13
18000 is number Mark Ashton said he felt was optimal for this season, delighted weve made it
0

MickMillsTash added 17:39 - Dec 13
Div 3
1 Derby County 27,214
2 Ipswich Town 25,533
3 Sheffield Wednesday 24,025
4 Portsmouth 18,282

Div 2
1 Sunderland 37,987
2 Sheffield United 28,588
3 Norwich City 25,950
4 Middlesbrough 24,389
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 292 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022