Pigott: I Just Want to Play Football

Wednesday, 14th Dec 2022 09:25 Blues striker Joe Pigott admits his loan spell at Portsmouth “hasn’t quite happened” and will speak with Pompey about the situation if his involvement continues to be limited. Pigott netted a free-kick in the final minute as Danny Cowley’s side beat Stevenage 3-0 at home in the Papa Johns Trophy last night, only his ninth start since making the loan switch in the summer in addition to 12 sub appearances. The goal was the 29-year-old’s fourth of the campaign, one in each competition in which he has played. Pompey insisted that Town had no January recall clause in the season-long deal but his lack of involvement has led to speculation that he could move elsewhere when the transfer window opens. “I just want to play football,” the former AFC Wimbledon man told the Portsmouth News. “Portsmouth is a fantastic place to play football and the opportunity to play here is one I really want to take. Hopefully I will still get that chance. “Hereford [in the FA Cup in November] was my last [significant] minutes, so that’s not enough for me. Not enough at all. Without a doubt I would [have wanted to play more]. “We have got a dialogue [with Cowley]. The boys up front have been doing pretty well and Dane [Scarlett] and Colby [Bishop] is a partnership he likes. “I have to accept that. We have different qualities, but that is obviously the partnership he’s looking towards at the moment. “If I don’t get any opportunities it will be something we speak about. Hopefully I will, though. “We can have a decent dialogue and there’s plenty of games and time for things to happen yet, so we’ll see what happens. “It would be great to play here, but I want to play football at the end of the day. That has to be the priority, because it hasn’t quite happened.” Pigott says he’s had a minor injury which he’s now over: “I had a hip problem which bothered me for 10 days, but it wasn’t too bad really. “It’s not ongoing and is all good now. It’s no reason for me not to play. Hopefully getting the goal puts me in the window to get more minutes.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 09:49 - Dec 14

Listened to the commentary of the Portsmouth match on the Radio last night and he failed to impress yet again according to the commentator's one being ex player David Connolly. Perhaps it's time for him to drop down to league two where he can regain his confidence. No matter where he goes he has to show far more commitment if he's going to get a run in any team that's how it works im afraid you have to impress the manager and he's failed to do that under 3 managers now Cook, McKenna and Cowley. A good example would be Kayden Jackson who is possibly less talented than Pigott but has earned the right to play in the team by working hard and getting his just rewards. Where ever he goes i hope he gets back the form he showed at AFC Wimbledon.



4

itsonlyme added 10:06 - Dec 14

He needs to stay at Pompey as we don’t want him back. Sell him in January is another possibility! He’s had a rough 18 months personally and a permanent change of scenery is best for both him and us! 1

wellhungphil added 10:18 - Dec 14

A loan move back to AFC Wimbledon might be the best thing for the lad.



They've recently changed formation to go more direct, and are on a decent run of form in the league as a result. After winning about two games in a thousand (or so it seemed!) and dropping out of League One last season, they're only three points off the playoffs despite starting the season almost as badly as they ended last season.



Pigott would be a good fit there I think, the fans love him and he already knows the place. 1

Cloddyseedbed added 10:20 - Dec 14

You can have as much skill as you like, without effort you won't make it. Pigott needs to be off loaded in January. 1

Jugsy added 10:24 - Dec 14

Not sure it's his effort but he's certainly lacking confidence. If you look at his career stats it's not as if he's been a consistent double-digit goal scorer. I think he got too big for his boots at Wimbledon, thought this was his moment to step-up (can't blame him) and it's been a lot harder on him than he's realised. Agree that he should find a club more his style and size. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments