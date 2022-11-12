Pigott: I Just Want to Play Football
Wednesday, 14th Dec 2022 09:25
Blues striker Joe Pigott admits his loan spell at Portsmouth “hasn’t quite happened” and will speak with Pompey about the situation if his involvement continues to be limited.
Pigott netted a free-kick in the final minute as Danny Cowley’s side beat Stevenage 3-0 at home in the Papa Johns Trophy last night, only his ninth start since making the loan switch in the summer in addition to 12 sub appearances. The goal was the 29-year-old’s fourth of the campaign, one in each competition in which he has played.
Pompey insisted that Town had no January recall clause in the season-long deal but his lack of involvement has led to speculation that he could move elsewhere when the transfer window opens.
“I just want to play football,” the former AFC Wimbledon man told the Portsmouth News. “Portsmouth is a fantastic place to play football and the opportunity to play here is one I really want to take. Hopefully I will still get that chance.
“Hereford [in the FA Cup in November] was my last [significant] minutes, so that’s not enough for me. Not enough at all. Without a doubt I would [have wanted to play more].
“We have got a dialogue [with Cowley]. The boys up front have been doing pretty well and Dane [Scarlett] and Colby [Bishop] is a partnership he likes.
“I have to accept that. We have different qualities, but that is obviously the partnership he’s looking towards at the moment.
“If I don’t get any opportunities it will be something we speak about. Hopefully I will, though.
“We can have a decent dialogue and there’s plenty of games and time for things to happen yet, so we’ll see what happens.
“It would be great to play here, but I want to play football at the end of the day. That has to be the priority, because it hasn’t quite happened.”
Pigott says he’s had a minor injury which he’s now over: “I had a hip problem which bothered me for 10 days, but it wasn’t too bad really.
“It’s not ongoing and is all good now. It’s no reason for me not to play. Hopefully getting the goal puts me in the window to get more minutes.”
