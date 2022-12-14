Squad Make Christmas Hospital Visits

Wednesday, 14th Dec 2022 19:35 Town’s traditional Christmas hospital and hospice visits resumed for the first time since the pandemic this week. On Tuesday, members of the squad were at Ipswich Hospital and EACH (East Anglia's Children’s Hospices) to spend time with young patients and deliver presents, which they had collectively funded, then on Wednesday players were at St Elizabeth Hospice, West Suffolk Hospital and St Nicholas Hospice with all first-teamers involved over the course of the two days. “We know how big the community is for Ipswich,” keeper Christian Walton said. “So it’s good for us lads to get around and spread a bit of Christmas cheer to the young children who might be in hospital on Christmas Day. “As a team we came up with the agreement that we all wanted to chip in and do our bit for the hospital and it’s great to see the work they’re doing here to look after the children the best they can.” The squad last took part in hospital and hospital visits ahead of Christmas 2019 having made Zoom calls to children's wards last year.

Photos: ITFC



jas0999 added 19:52 - Dec 14

Absolutely brilliant. This is a club I’m proud to support. Every first team player attended, no doubt encouraged by the manager. Superb stuff ITFC. 2

