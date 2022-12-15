McKenna: Late Assessment For Donacien and a Few Others

Thursday, 15th Dec 2022 15:14 Town boss Kieran McKenna says decisions will be made tomorrow on whether defender Janoi Donacien, whose injury he says is not serious, and a few other unnamed players will be available for Saturday’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers. Donacien rolled his ankle in the opening stages of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Peterborough and was replaced by Kane Vincent-Young. “It’s not very serious, but as for the weekend we haven’t decided yet or we don’t know yet,” McKenna said when asked the extent of the former Accrington man’s injury. “To be honest, he’s started to do some work, there was no big ligament damage. He had a scan on Monday, which showed no big ligament damage but he’s had a couple of knocks and rolls on that ankle. “He’s worked individually today and the plan is to train tomorrow and see how he recovers as to his involvement on Saturday.” Quizzed on anyone else new was suffering with a problem, McKenna added: “We’ve had a few, to be honest, who are on full stretch, that’s the reality of the situation for the last few weeks in particular, but also for the last few months. “We’ve been training with low numbers, we’re having to protect a few players and try and use the training week not just to train and prepare but also to get people as physically right as they can be so that we can have a really competitive starting XI on Saturday and a good bench. “Calls on fitness and availability are going to have to be made tomorrow. We’ve got one more training session, we’ve again had low numbers throughout the week. “We’re going to see how we get on with a few tomorrow, there’ll be a couple of late fitness tests and I’m sure that we’ll have a strong team out by Saturday.” At the weekend, midfielder Lee Evans said he anticipating being back in action on Boxing Day following his knee problem and McKenna says the Welshman and forward Marcus Harness, who recently underwent minor knee surgery, are both making good progress. “He’s done really well, he and Marcus have both joined in with the group for bits of this week,” McKenna said. “So that’s been a big boost to have them in and around the group and they’re both doing well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



