Chaplin, Djalili, Webster, Ames and Griffin on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 16th Dec 2022 15:07

Blues forward Conor Chaplin, comedian Omid Djalili, former Blues keeper-coach Malcolm Webster, Guardian journalist Nick Ames and Town YouTuber Alex Griffin all feature on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk over Saturday lunchtime (12-2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, while Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham will be at Adams Park ahead of the game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Chaplin was spoken to during the club’s hospital visits earlier in the week, while Djalili will be talking about having become a Portman Road regular after moving to Ipswich during the pandemic.

Webster previously spoke to the show in July having been diagnosed with prostate cancer and following treatment has recently been given good news regarding his recovery.

Ames will be speaking about the World Cup live from Qatar ahead of Sunday’s final, while Griffin has released a Christmas song, Santa is a Tractor Boy.

Will Town beat Wycombe? How impressed have you been with manager Kieran McKenna’s first year in charge at Portman Road?

