Woolfenden and Donacien Miss Out at Wycombe

Saturday, 17th Dec 2022 14:07

Town boss Kieran McKenna makes three changes, two of them enforced, for this afternoon’s game against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Defenders Janoi Donacien, who rolled his ankle in last week’s 2-1 home victory over Peterborough, and Luke Woolfenden, who has picked up a minor knock but is expected back on Boxing Day. Kane Vincent-Young and Richard Keogh come into the XI.

Sone Aluko drops to the bench, with Freddie Ladapo coming into the side and Kayden Jackson moving into one of the number 10 roles.

On the bench, midfielder Lee Evans is back having been out of action with a knee injury since the Derby County match towards the end of October.

For Wycombe, Jason McCarthy comes into the XI as captain with Ryan Tafazolli absent due to illness.

Wycombe: Stryjek, Grimmer, Wheeler, Wing, Mehmeti, McLeary, Hanlan, Mawson, Obita, McCarthy (c), Scowen. Subs: Dickinson, Gape, Vokes, Horgan, Wakely, Freeman, Al-Hamadi.

Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Jackson, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Leigh, Evans, Edwards, Aluko, Ahadme. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).





Photo: Matchday Images