Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 17th Dec 2022 17:11 Town dropped to second in the League One table following a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, the Chairboys’ first ever victory over the Blues. Brandon Hanlon skipped his way into the area before slotting into the net five minutes before half-time with Town dominating the second half but rarely looking like finding an equaliser against a determined Wycombe side. Boss Kieran McKenna made three changes from the team which beat Peterborough 2-1 at Portman Road a week ago, two of them enforced, with defenders Janoi Donacien, who rolled his ankle in last week’s 2-1 home victory over Peterborough, and Luke Woolfenden both absent. Woolfenden, who missed out on a league start for only the third time since McKenna took charge a year and a day ago, picked up a minor knock last week but is expected to be back on Boxing Day. Kane Vincent-Young and Richard Keogh came into the XI. Sone Aluko dropped to the bench having made his return from injury last week, with Freddie Ladapo coming into the side and Kayden Jackson moving to the left of a three behind the former Rotherham man with Conor Chaplin in the middle and Wes Burns on the right. On the bench, midfielder Lee Evans was back having been out of action with a knee injury since the Derby County match towards the end of October. Forward Marcus Harness also warmed up with the squad before the game having recently undergone a minor knee operation and having returned to training this week. For Wycombe, Jason McCarthy came into the starting XI on the right of the defence as captain with Ryan Tafazolli absent due to illness. Town, wearing their red and black away kit and with more than 2,800 travelling supporters behind the goal and in an additional section on one side, struck the game’s first effort in the fourth minute. Leif Davis crossed from the left and Chaplin turned a shot towards goal, which deflected behind off a defender and the Chairboys dealt with the set piece. In the 10th minute, a Garath McCleary cross from the left was played behind everyone in the box and reached McCarthy breaking forward on the right but the Wycombe skipper’s shot was blocked by Cameron Burgess and a follow-up header looped into Christian Walton’s arms. Wycombe were beginning to get on top, however, with the Blues struggling to pass their way out of their half with the ball lost cheaply on more than one occasion. On 17, Jordan Obita’s low cross was stabbed goalwards by Hanlan at the near post but straight at Walton. A minute later, Chaplin’s cutback was diverted behind and from the corner Burgess rose highest but his header looped well wide. But the Blues were starting to get on top and in the 21st minute Vincent-Young made a pacy run forward on the right beating two players before playing inside to Ladapo on the edge of the box from where the striker shot just over the bar. Town had got themselves on top and in the 26th minute Burns was played in on the right in an onside position but his cross was turned behind. Following the corner, a Sam Morsy shot from the edge of the box was blocked.

Two minutes later, Lewis Wing was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Ladapo in the centre circle. In the 34th minute, following a stoppage for an injury to Wycombe’s Josh Scowen, the Blues conjured the best chance of the match on the left, skipper Morsy teeing-up Chaplin on the edge of the area in space but the forward’s shot failed to trouble home keeper Max Stryjek. Three minutes later, Davis sent Jackson away on the left and the striker burst away and reached the ball but sent it the wrong side of the post as Stryjek quickly advanced off his line. Town had looked the most likely scorers for most of the half but in the 40th minute, the Chairboys took the lead. Hanlan held off Cameron Humphreys as he brought the ball from just outside the area to the right into the box, feinted past Burgess and then slipped the ball beyond Walton as Keogh slid in. It was a poor goal to concede from a Town perspective. The Blues went about looking to get back on terms and on 40 Chaplin saw first a cross and then a shot blocked from the right of the area. In the final scheduled minute of the half, Humphreys sent Burns away down the middle as the Blues counter-attacked but Obita came across to dispossess the Welshman. Moments later, Davis recovered an overhit cross from the right and sent the ball back in to the near post where Jackson headed to Stryjek under pressure from a defender. That was the final chance of a first half in which the Blues had been on top for the most part and had had opportunities, however, without taking them. Hanlan’s goal was the home side’s first chance since the early stages, giving the Chairboys something to hang onto in the second half. Town swapped Keogh for George Edmundson at right centre-back and three minutes after the restart, Burns was fouled just outside the area to the right by Obita. Davis took the free-kick but hit effort was easy for Stryjek. On 56, Humphreys did well to keep the ball in on the left and cut back to Ladapo, whose ball on towards teammates in front of goal was just intercepted. Two minutes later, Edmundson headed just wide at the far post after a corner from the right had been returned from the left by Humphreys, Burns having initially sent a shot backwards. The game was becoming more open, and the temperature even colder, and Town were starting to find openings. On the hour, Chaplin’s shot was held by Stryjek. A minute later, Anis Mehmeti was booked for impeding Walton as the keeper looked to get play started again quickly and the game was then held up further after Stryjek took to the turf for treatment for no obvious reason other than to waste time. Town made a triple moments later, Evans making his return and Aluko and Kyle Edwards also entering the fray, while Humphreys, Chaplin and Jackson made way. The subs quickly made their presence felt and in the 69th minute Edwards hit a shot which was blocked after Ladapo had held the ball up and turned it into his path from a throw. A minute later, Davis cut the ball back from the byline having been played in by Edwards but his cross was cut out. McCleary was booked for time-wasting on 73, then a minute later shot powerfully over with the Blues leaving gaps at the back as they pushed for their equaliser. Ladapo and the Town fans massed behind the goal were adamant the Blues should have been awarded a penalty in the 78th minute when the striker was upended as he tried to turn on the edge of the area but referee Ben Toner waved away the protests. Wycombe swapped Mehmeti and goalscorer Hanlan for Dominic Gape and Sam Vokes in the 81st minute, Nick Freeman having earlier replaced Wing. Town added another attacker a minute later when Gassan Ahadme took over from Vincent-Young. On 85, Edwards tricked his way past a couple of defenders before scuffing a shot through to the keeper from the edge of the box. Moments later a Morsy effort from the edge of the box was blocked. Three minutes later, after a free-kick had been awarded to Town, Wycombe’s Alfie Mawson was booked for dissent and continued berating the official after the card had been waved. The fourth official indicated five additional minutes with the Blues camped inside the Wycombe half but with the home side having repelled everything thrown at them. Ladapo almost levelled a couple of minutes into time added on when threaded in on the left of the box by Aluko. The striker’s shot looked to have taken a deflection but was still goalbound when Stryjek palmed it wide. Burns hit a low shot from the right which Stryjek saved, then moments later referee Toner’s whistle confirmed Wycombe’s first ever win against Town and the Blues’ third in the league this season. At the whistle, keeper Stryjek, Mawson and Scowen taunted the Blues crowd behind the goal with a plastic bottle returned in their direction. Town had dominated possession in the second half and created opportunities - 19 shots over the 90 minutes, six on target - but aside from Ladapo's late effort didn't seriously test keeper Stryjek. Having got their goal just before half-time, Wycombe defended resolutely after the break to see out the three points. The defeat means the Blues drop to second in the table, Plymouth having won 2-1 at home to bottom side Morecambe, ending a run of four league games without a win, while Sheffield Wednesday in third drew 0-0 at home to Oxford, who Town face at Portman Road in their next fixture on Boxing Day. Wycombe: Stryjek, Grimmer, Wheeler, Wing (Freeman 72), Mehmeti (Gape 80), McCleary, Hanlan (Vokes 80), Mawson, Obita, McCarthy (c), Scowen. Unused: Dickinson, Horgan, Wakely, Al-Hamadi. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young (Ahadme 82), Keogh (Edmundson 46), Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys (Evans 62), Davis, Chaplin (Aluko 63), Jackson (Edwards 63), Ladapo. Unused: Hladky, Leigh. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire). Att: 7,602 (Town: 2,612).

Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 17:12 - Dec 17

Happy Christmas to all my readers 2

FrankMarshall added 17:13 - Dec 17

Good play at times just need someone who is able to actually put the ball in the back of the net. Very poor goal to concede but one of those days. 3

Gforce added 17:14 - Dec 17

January window can't come quick enough,my God we need a couple of quality strikers.

Away support again fantastic 👏

At least Wednesday didn't win. 6

RobsonWark added 17:14 - Dec 17

No complaints today. You pick Jackson in the team - you set yourself up to fail. Words fail me. 10

TimmyH added 17:15 - Dec 17

Too many off colour today against a typical scrappy Wycombe side, a few chances 1st half but Ladapo and Jackson and Chaplin left their shooting boots at home. Trying to think of the last game we played well in and won comfortably? Still think we need reinforcements come next month...



Not a disaster but we need to beat an improving Oxford on Boxing Day and not another 0-0! 6

Millsey added 17:15 - Dec 17

Wycombe we’re there for the taking but poor play today I’m afraid 2

jdtractor96 added 17:15 - Dec 17

One of the most frustrating games I’ve ever watched. If teams sit deep with every player behind the ball we are so inept. A truly embarrassing goal to concede - not “a moment of brilliance” at all, watch the goal back (if you dare) and see where their player got the ball. ‘Injury time’ of 2 mins first half and 5 mins second half was laughable. Everyone will be p*ssed off tonight and rightly so. On the bright side Wednesday failed to win, we are 2nd at Christmas, will strengthen in January, and… we’ve got super Kieran McKenna! The future is bright regardless of todays result. Merry Christmas Town fans. 8

budgieplucker added 17:17 - Dec 17



Well, if Kayden Jackson had a first touch, Kyle Edwards knew where the goal was and had a shot on him and Christian Walton started living back up to being the best goalkeeper in this league then we might just have a chance to finish in the top two!!!!



We have to lose some but looked far more urgent after Aluko came on and for the last 15 minutes started to try and win the game rather than be the pedestrian side that Lambert tried to make us.



5

RobsonWark added 17:18 - Dec 17

Has the commentator on ifollow today ever watched Town this season? "Ipswich have been so good at corner kicks this season". Really...I don't get excited when we have a corner kick. 3

ringwoodblue added 17:20 - Dec 17

Very disappointing performance and result.



We are steadily being caught by the chasing pack led by Barnsley. Need a Boxing Day win to get back on track but we always seem to draw against Oxford. 3

Lightningboy added 17:20 - Dec 17

Dear Santa,



Please get this lot some shooting practice - Lots of it.



Best wishes etc etc. 5

midastouch added 17:24 - Dec 17



https://www.footballwebpages.co.uk/barnsley/form-guide The 3-horse race is looking like it will turn into a 4-horse race with Barnsley picking up five consecutive wins. 3

jas0999 added 17:26 - Dec 17

Very disappointing result and performance. As in many games we dominated but failed to take chances, whilst the defending for the goal was extremely poor.



Clearly need a striker and a real creative force. We keep making terrible mistakes at the back, so a defender may also need to be on the January list.



Happy Christmas to everyone. Let’s hope for a better result on Boxing Day. 4

Bert added 17:31 - Dec 17

As much as I hate losing, we did NOT play badly, just not good enough in the box. Frustrating to watch, yes, but that's what happens when we concede against the run of play and the opposition sits back. On another day, our half chances may have gone in but today they did not. Totally wrong to single any particular player out for failing to win.

0

Irishblueboy99 added 17:35 - Dec 17

Yep, we definitely dont need a striker 🙄,

Hammer oxford back on track 👍 0

Nomore4 added 17:35 - Dec 17

Having to pin hopes on 2 attacking players of L2 standard to score the goals was the downfall.

Jackson awful…..and the bloke from Burton even worse. Not sure what Ashton and KMcK was thinking bringing him in. Just continues to look very poor.

Hopefully the next window addresses these problems. 1

RobsonWark added 17:37 - Dec 17

Anyone remember a midfield player called Ray Wilkins in the 70s and 80s who played for Chelsea and Man Utd among other clubs? He was nicknamed "The Crab" for his constant passing of the ball sideways. We have Cameron Humphreys who is always calling for the ball and then gets it and passes backwards and slows the game down! Oh how I wish we had a Ray Wilkins. 0

Rimsy added 17:41 - Dec 17

How Jackson can get a place in the team in front of Aluko or Edwards is beyond me, offers nothing. The times Davis overlapped into space only for Jackson to ignore him and pass backwards was infuriating. Desperately need a goalscorer, Ladapo obviously not the answer. The whole forward line were loathe to have a shot when opportunities arose. 0

blues1 added 17:43 - Dec 17

Sorry, but anyone who thinks we played badly today clearly didn't see the game. Dominated from start to finish. A couple of missed opportunities that should have been taken yes, but definitely not a poor performance. 1

inghamspur added 17:47 - Dec 17

Didn't play badly, looked good actually, but get anywhere near the penalty area and we're lost. Nobody to convert numerous chances, simples. 0

inghamspur added 17:47 - Dec 17

Didn't play badly, looked good actually, but get anywhere near the penalty area and we're lost. Nobody to convert numerous chances, simples. 0

inghamspur added 17:47 - Dec 17

Didn't play badly, looked good actually, but get anywhere near the penalty area and we're lost. Nobody to convert numerous chances, simples. 0

billlm added 17:48 - Dec 17

Robson walk, should have been Chaplin wide left aluko in the middle,

Burns non existent first half plus poor defending from him,

Probably rather had kvy and edmundson from the start, a 3 not 4 at the back, they were nothing, 0

