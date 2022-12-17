McKenna: Woolfenden and Donacien Injuries Nothing Major

Saturday, 17th Dec 2022 18:17 Town boss Kieran McKenna says neither Luke Woolfenden nor Janoi Donacien have suffered serious injuries, while confirming that Richard Keogh was subbed at half-time with a similarly minor knock and his replacement George Edmundson has an ongoing knee issue. Keogh came into the team in the absence of Woolfenden but was replaced at half-time. “I think he got a kick on the side of his calf or just below his knee, so he was feeling that at half-time and had to come off,” McKenna said. “George hasn’t trained all week and in a normal situation probably wouldn’t have been involved but with the injuries we have at the moment, he wanted to make himself available and that was good and we needed him in the second half. “George has an ongoing issue in and around his knee that he’s managed over the last few weeks, so we’ve had to limit his training and he’s feeling the effects of that. “His knee needs to be continued to be managed but it was great that he was available for the minutes he was needed today.” Donacien rolled his ankle in the 2-1 home victory over Peterborough a week ago but, like Woolfenden, isn’t going to be out for long. “Not bad, hopefully,” McKenna said when asked about the extent of their injuries. “Janoi’s not far away and Luke’s a minor injury. Whether he makes the next game or not, we’ll have to wait and see, but it’s certainly nothing long term. “[With Woolfenden], it’s a little strain in and around his adductor area, nothing major.” Better news on the injury front was Lee Evans making his return as a sub and Marcus Harness travelling and training with the squad in the warm-up, both having suffered knee injuries. “That’s good. I think hopefully in the next couple of weeks we’ll be back to a stronger position,” McKenna continued. “Lee has done well, he’s in and around on-schedule, to be fair, but he’s done very well and the medical team have done well with him. “It was great to have him back out there, he’s an important player for us and it was nice to have Marcus back in and around the group and very close to it as well. Touch wood, we’ll be in a stronger position in the next couple of weeks.”

Nomore4 added 18:28 - Dec 17

This is great news and both missed hugely today. 0

