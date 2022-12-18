Tractor Girls at Cheltenham

Sunday, 18th Dec 2022 11:13 Ipswich Town Women return to FAWNL Southern Premier League action this afternoon when they face Cheltenham away at Oaklands Park (KO midday). The Tractor Girls are currently fourth in the table, two places and three points ahead of the Robins with both sides having played eight matches. Town’s last league game was almost a month ago, the 5-0 win at Plymouth, with the FA Cup having been their focus since then, the Blues having beaten Portishead Town 7-0 at Playford Road last week. Midfielder Kyra Robertson returned to action as a second-half sub in the victory over Portishead having suffered a knee injury half an hour into the season opener against Portsmouth back in August. “I think I had a good pre-season, I was ready to hit the season running and it was unfortunate to get injured,” last season’s Players’ Player of the Year said. “It wasn’t as bad as we initially thought it could have been, it could definitely have been a bit worse. I’ve just been working hard and I’m happy to be back.” Regarding Cheltenham, she added: “They’re a team we haven’t played before, so not really sure what to expect. We’ll just go there and hope to finish this part of the season strongly, and go into January and finish well. “Definitely not a team we’ll underestimate, we’ll go there and play as well as we can to get the result we need and the three points on the board. “I think we have a couple of games in hand on some of the teams above us but games in hand don’t always mean points, so it’ll be important to get the three points.” Reflecting on the first half of the campaign, the 20-year-old added: “We’ve struggled a little bit, we’ve been unlucky with injuries, we’ve had a lot of them. The squad’s been tested but now we’ve got a lot of players back, the squad depth is really good and we just want to finish with the three points.”

Photo: Ross Halls



