Tractor Girls Win at Cheltenham
Sunday, 18th Dec 2022 14:08
Ipswich Town Women ended their 2022 fixtures with a 2-0 FAWNL Southern Premier League victory over Cheltenham Town at Oaklands Park this afternoon.
Town went in front in only the fifth minute when Maria Boswell (pictured) sent over a corner which avoided everyone before finding the net.
The Tractor Girls sealed their victory in the 87th minute when Anna Grey turned home sub Sophie Peskett’s pass after good work from Natasha Thomas.
Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Wearing, Lafayette, Hughes (Evans 29), Horwood (c), King, Grey, Brasero-Carreira (Robertson 81), Barratt (Peskett 58), Thomas. Unused: Meollo, Biggs.
Photo: ITFC
