Tractor Girls Win at Cheltenham

Sunday, 18th Dec 2022 14:08 Ipswich Town Women ended their 2022 fixtures with a 2-0 FAWNL Southern Premier League victory over Cheltenham Town at Oaklands Park this afternoon. Town went in front in only the fifth minute when Maria Boswell (pictured) sent over a corner which avoided everyone before finding the net. The Tractor Girls sealed their victory in the 87th minute when Anna Grey turned home sub Sophie Peskett’s pass after good work from Natasha Thomas. Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Wearing, Lafayette, Hughes (Evans 29), Horwood (c), King, Grey, Brasero-Carreira (Robertson 81), Barratt (Peskett 58), Thomas. Unused: Meollo, Biggs.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Freddies_Ears added 14:27 - Dec 18

Hopefully Boz doesn't have this one taken away!. Good win, in a 6-pointer. We're in a good place heading into the second half of the season, with long-term absences returning. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments