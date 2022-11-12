MacAnthony Dismisses Clarke-Harris to Town Claims

Monday, 19th Dec 2022 11:57 Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has dismissed rumours linking Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris with a January move to the Blues. Clarke-Harris, League One’s current top scorer with 12 goals, has been mentioned in connection with Town in recent weeks with claims financial issues might force Peterborough to sell the 28-year-old. However, asked directly whether there was any truth in the Clarke-Harris to Town claims on Twitter, MacAnthony said that wasn’t the case, having also said he is content with his club’s financial position. A central striker would appear to be top of Town’s January wish-list having looked to sign Leicester’s George Hirst, who subsequently signed a new deal and joined Blackburn on loan, and former loan striker Will Keane, now with Wigan, in the summer. As previously reported, the Blues have been keeping tabs on Brighton's 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson with a view to a loan. The Blues’ options are currently more limited with Tyreece John-Jules having suffered a hamstring injury which rules him out until February or March. None — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 15, 2022

TalkingBlues added 12:01 - Dec 19

Gotta love a bit of transfer speculation 0

BlueBlood90 added 12:21 - Dec 19

Even if it was true, he's hardly going to come out and say they're skint and their best player is off to a divisional rival is he? 0

