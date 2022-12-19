Ashton and O'Leary at Tonight's PLC AGM

Monday, 19th Dec 2022 12:54 Chairman Mike O’Leary, CEO Mark Ashton, chief financial officer Tom Ball and director of football operations Gary Probert will answer questions from shareholders this evening at Ipswich Town PLC’s Annual General Meeting at Portman Road. The PLC represents the shareholding of the club prior to Marcus Evans’s 2007 takeover with the majority of those owning the shares - who number around 3,500 - supporters who bought them as the club sought to raise cash following the 2003 period in administration. Having opted to maintain its stake in the club following the April 2021 takeover, it owns 12.5 per cent of the club and Gamechanger 20 Ltd the other 87.5 per cent. Only PLC shareholders or their proxies are able to attend the AGM. In his letter to shareholders, PLC chairman Roger Finbow writes: “It goes without saying that the season so far has been everything we hoped it would be, and more, and Ipswich Town Women and the U18s and U21s teams have also been performing well. “And all around Portman Road and at the training ground there are plenty of indications of investment and ambition. “We owe thanks for the chairman and chief executive and our US investors for putting their efforts and faith into our club. Our AGM will be an occasion to acknowledge this. “I do hope therefor you will be able to attend on 19th December, when the club’s chairman Mike O’Leary, chief executive Mark Ashton and Tom Ball, chief financial officer, will be ready to answer your questions. “Kieran McKenna will unfortunately not be able to be present but we will be joined by Gary Probert, the club’s director of football operations.” The meeting will also see shareholders asked to re-elect Peter Over and Elizabeth Edwards as directors.

Photo: Photo: James Ager



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments