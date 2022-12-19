Blues YouTuber Griffin Releases Christmas Song

Monday, 19th Dec 2022 16:59 Town YouTuber Alex Griffin has released a Christmas record, Santa is a Tractor Boy. Griffin, 23, who has more than 38,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, is pleased with what he says is his first venture into music. “I’m happy with how it came out. I’ve never sung before and I surprised myself as I think it’s actually OK,” he said when speaking to Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk (2hrs 32mins 54secs), where you can also hear Blues legend Terry Butcher’s verdict. “I had the idea at the start of November. I’ve never really produced music before but I’ve liked the idea of it and I thought this could be the perfect opportunity to do a Christmas song. Ipswich look good this season, so I thought it was a really good idea. “We did it in about four weeks, so it was quite a quick turnaround and there’s a video. “I enjoyed putting it together, it was really good fun. It took a lot of shoots, we went out filming three or four times, got my dad involved, got my mum involved and it was just really good fun.” While the song may not be the Christmas number one, it could get some airplay at Portman Road when Oxford United visit on Boxing Day. “I’ve spoken to the club about it and who knows, it could be on the big speakers at Portman Road,” Alex added.

Photo: Alex Griffin



Robert_Garrett added 18:00 - Dec 19

Well done Alex, its very very good of you. Its been circulated throughout Germany too!

0

