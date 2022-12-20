Bumper Home Crowd For Boxing Day Clash

Tuesday, 20th Dec 2022 08:55

Town are expecting the biggest home crowd of the season when Oxford United visit on Boxing Day.

More than 27,500 tickets have been sold for the match with the U’s bringing only 400 supporters.

As a result, tickets normally in the away section have been made available to Blues fans, meaning more Town supporters will watch the game than any other so far this season.

The match seems certain to be a sell-out with the crowd in excess of 28,000 for the third time this season, the Portsmouth and Derby games also having hit that mark.

A limited number of tickets remain on sale here, while seats for Town’s FA Cup third round tie against Rotherham United are now on general sale.





Photo: Matchday Images