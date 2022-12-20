Blues Among Clubs Linked With Rak-Sakyi

Tuesday, 20th Dec 2022 13:22 Town are among a host of clubs linked with Crystal Palace forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic. According to various reports, Town, Millwall, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are all interested in the 20-year-old, whose spell at the Valley has a January break clause. TWTD understands the Blues’ interest in Rak-Sakyi goes no further than the England U20 international being on a list of players who might potentially become a target in January. Southwark-born Rak-Sakyi began his youth career with Chelsea before moving on to the Eagles. Rak-Sakyi, who recently signed a Palace contract which runs to 2025, has made 20 starts and two substitute appearances for the Addicks, scoring five times, including the South Londoners’ first in the 4-4 draw with Town in October.

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 14:19 - Dec 20

Knowing how Town operates we'll get a couple in who's names are not on the speculation list. Don't know much about this fella, but if he's better than what we have then sign him up. 0

