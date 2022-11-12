Town Support #NoHomeKit Campaign
Tuesday, 20th Dec 2022 18:04
Town are supporting the homelessness charity Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign during the Christmas period.
The #NoHomeKit campaign aims to highlight the necessity of a home to football supporters, particularly at this time of year.
Due to EFL regulations, Town are unable to wear a kit other than the home strip when Oxford United visit on Boxing Day, having already worn the black third kit for the Derby County match. Clubs are only permitted to switch away from their home kit once a season.
However, the club is supporting the campaign by encouraging fans to wear their away or third shirt, while mascots Bluey and Crazee will be donning the away strip with their shirts subsequently signed by the first-team squad and donated to Shelter.
Further information on Shelter can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
