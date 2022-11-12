Former Loanee Luongo Training With Town

Wednesday, 21st Dec 2022 12:42 TWTD understands former loanee Massimo Luongo is currently training with the Blues squad with Town taking a look at him with a view to potentially re-signing the Australian international when his Middlesbrough contract ends next month. The 30-year-old is spending a few days with the Blues to allow manager Kieran McKenna to run the rule over him. Luongo was with Town during the early stages of the 2012/13 campaign on loan from Tottenham - where he will have crossed paths with McKenna - before being sent back to White Hart Lane by Mick McCarthy soon after he took over having made eight starts and three sub appearances, scoring once. The Sydney-born midfielder subsequently had spells on loan at Swindon before joining the Robins permanently in 2013. After two years at the County Ground, he moved on to QPR in 2015, then four years later signed for Sheffield Wednesday. He left the Owls last summer when he joined Boro on a short-term deal to January, however, he is yet to play a minute for the Teessiders, who are now managed by McKenna's close friend and former Manchster United colleague Michael Carrick, and appears certain to move on when the window opens. Capped 43 times by Australia, scoring six times, Luongo was in the Socceroos’ squads for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups without featuring in either tournament but scored in the 2-1 Asia Cup victory over South Korea in 2015, however, hasn’t been involved with his national side since 2019. Town are looking to add to their midfield strength in January with Dom Ball out of action for the season having undergone knee surgery, while Panutche Camara has struggled for fitness since joining the club in the summer from Plymouth Argyle with a hip problem.

Photo: Action Images



Bazza8564 added 12:49 - Dec 21

Certainly need another one in that position and out of contract means no fee. Would hope the fees we spend will focus primarily at the top end of the pitch..... 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:02 - Dec 21

He was utter class for Weds last year, surprised he hasn't played for Boro, if he brings his Weds form he will be a great signing 0

OldClactonBlue added 13:02 - Dec 21

Well, if he is anything like he was he would be a good signing for free. 0

Edmundo added 13:11 - Dec 21

Agree: he'd be a 4th choice centre mid, which is a shame for Woolfenden, as I think he did a good job when moved up. However, centre half would then need cover, and Keogh is not up to it for 90 mins i'm afraid 0

