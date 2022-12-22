Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s to Host Forest in Youth Cup
Thursday, 22nd Dec 2022 09:15

Town’s U18s will host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road in round four of the FA Youth Cup.

The Tricky Trees youngsters beat West Brom 1-0 in their third-round tie at the City Ground on Tuesday evening.

The fourth-round match against the category one academy side will be played on a date yet to be set before Saturday 21st January.

Town came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium in round three after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and non-league Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022