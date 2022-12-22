U18s to Host Forest in Youth Cup

Thursday, 22nd Dec 2022 09:15

Town’s U18s will host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road in round four of the FA Youth Cup.

The Tricky Trees youngsters beat West Brom 1-0 in their third-round tie at the City Ground on Tuesday evening.

The fourth-round match against the category one academy side will be played on a date yet to be set before Saturday 21st January.

Town came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium in round three after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and non-league Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images