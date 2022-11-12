Town Make Taylor Enquiry

Thursday, 22nd Dec 2022 10:09

TWTD understands Town have made an enquiry regarding Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor.

Football League World is reporting that the Blues have made a bid for the 24-year-old, however, while Town have made an approach and the clubs have spoken about the player, the interest has not yet reached that level.

We understand Taylor is among a number of names on a Town short-list of possible January midfield recruits.

Yesterday, TWTD revealed that former loanee Massimo Luongo is spending a few days training at Playford Road with the Australian international’s Middlesbrough contract up in January.

Taylor was previously linked with the Blues in the summer when Posh director of football Barry Fry put a £10 million price-tag on his player's head and said there had been no contact from the Blues.

Versatile midfielder Taylor joined Posh for an initial £500,000 from Barnet in January 2020 with the fee likely to have increased towards £1 million with top-ups.

Hammersmith-born Taylor has since made 103 starts and eight sub appearances for Posh, scoring 16 times.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed in the summer of 2020 that his club had received a bid for Taylor of £2 million from an unnamed club and Posh will be looking for a significant fee for the one-time Chelsea academy youngster, whose contract is believed to run to the summer of 2024, although a sum unlikely to be anywhere near Fry's £10 million figure.

Taylor, who spent time on loan at Hampton and Richmond while with the Bees, qualifies for the Republic of Ireland via his grandfather and has been capped at U21 level. He received his first senior call in November 2020 but is yet to make an appearance at full international level.





Steelmonkey added 10:23 - Dec 22

If past acquisitions are anything to go by then it’s a no from me, we seem to pay way over the odds for players from them ending up with no end product. 0