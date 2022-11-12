Camara Facing Months Out After Further Surgery

Thursday, 22nd Dec 2022 16:08 Midfielder Panutche Camara is facing months on the sidelines having undergone another operation on his groin injury last week, however, the Guinea-Bissau international should be back by the end of the season. The 25-year-old has made only one start and three sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once, since signing from Plymouth on deadline day due to the injury, which he first suffered last season while with the Pilgrims. “Panutche had surgery last week on his adductor area,” McKenna revealed. “The specialists felt there was more surgery required to a slightly different part of his adductor region. “It’s a really complicated area to have injuries, which I know from personal experience. “There’s a good level of confidence that this surgery will hopefully be a longer-term resolution and he’ll be able to get back to his full health and full capabilities, but that’s going to be a decent period of time away. “He’s got a period now of rehabilitation and recovery and has got to go through that process now.” Quizzed on whether a timescale had been pencilled in for the Camara's return, McKenna added: “To be honest, with the injuries that he’s had in that area and he’s had I think three surgeries now, one at Plymouth and two with us around that area, it’s hard to put an exact timescale. “It’s going to be a few months, not a few weeks, but we he’ll be back playing football again this season.”

Photo: Steve Waller



Mullet added 16:12 - Dec 22

Massive shame to hear that. Just not to be this season for him. 0

TalkingBlues added 16:13 - Dec 22

This was a big gamble that has gone catastrophically sideways, onwards and upwards. 2

Suffolkboy added 16:13 - Dec 22

Two good men ; wishing each all the best and hoping KM’s hopes and forecast prove correct !

COYB 0

BrockleyBlue78 added 16:34 - Dec 22

Sad news. Keep your head up Pan, hope rehab goes well and I look forward to seeing you back fully fit and more hungry than ever. 0

VitalSigns added 16:34 - Dec 22

Our transfer business this season has largely been positive. One issue for me has been a tendency to buy players that are unfit / not playing / injured. Dom Ball was one and Panutche is another. It presents a real risk especially when they play in broadly the same position. And now we are having a look at Massimo who falls into the same category. 0

terryf added 16:35 - Dec 22

Great shame but after successful surgery and a good pre-season he'll be like a new signing and shine for us in the Championship. 0

Cheshire_Blue added 16:38 - Dec 22

Never a good idea to buy a player who is injured until he has made a full recovery. Hopefully lessons will be learned from this experience. 0

