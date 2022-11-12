Camara Sad and Very Frustrated

Friday, 23rd Dec 2022 11:20

Blues midfielder Panutche Camara has admitted he is “sad and very frustrated” having undergone groin surgery which is set to rule him out for months.

Manager Kieran McKenna revealed yesterday that the 25-year-old had gone under the knife for a third time having initially suffered the injury with Plymouth, from whom he joined Town for £500,000 on deadline day.

The Guinea-Bissau international expressed his frustration on Twitter while wishing fans a merry Christmas.





Kingfisher49 added 11:57 - Dec 23

Keep your head up Panutche, players like yourself who recognises the disappointment it has to all at Ipswich Town are wished good luck in the recovery period. Everyone fully understands and we all wish you a speedy recovery. In my mind you will come back stronger and ready to help this talented group to bigger and better things. Happy Christmas and New Year to you. 1