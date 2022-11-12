Camara Sad and Very Frustrated
Friday, 23rd Dec 2022 11:20
Blues midfielder Panutche Camara has admitted he is “sad and very frustrated” having undergone groin surgery which is set to rule him out for months.
Manager Kieran McKenna revealed yesterday that the 25-year-old had gone under the knife for a third time having initially suffered the injury with Plymouth, from whom he joined Town for £500,000 on deadline day.
The Guinea-Bissau international expressed his frustration on Twitter while wishing fans a merry Christmas.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
