Office Outlet and Gym Set For February Demolition

Friday, 23rd Dec 2022 11:45 The Office Outlet and Better Gym building on the land Town purchased just over a year ago could be demolished in February ahead of work to install new turnstiles behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. The Blues have approached Ipswich Borough Council asking whether they require full planning permission in order to carry out the demolition with planning officers assessing the matter. Town have pencilled in February for the demolition. “Fans will probably see in the next week or so that we will formally announce that we will knock down what is the old Staples [more recently Office Outlet] building and the old gym building that we acquired,” CEO Mark Ashton told iFollow Ipswich last month. “We bought them around a year ago and we knew what we were buying. We knew that in essence we were buying two brick buildings with tin roofs but under further investigation to convert those into safe fan-led facilities or other usable spaces, we’re going to have to invest substantial money in airflow, health and safety bringing them up to standard. “The reality is that it’s much more cost effective to knock them down. I think we will car park it in the short to medium term while we work with our owners to look at the set-up and further development of the stadium, but fans will see that coming out in the next few weeks. “What that does is open up the access and egress to that South Stand, so we can put the turnstiles into the rear of that stand, look at a much better flow for fans getting them in and out of the stadium. It’s more work at Portman Road but it’s important that we build on it.”

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Bazza8564 added 12:25 - Dec 23

Good, lets get that area cleared and start thinking about acquiring the land all the way around the ground so we can start some serious development.



MA has hinted strongly, (but its much more than that), that the Borough Council are keen for us to pick up the whole footprint around PR, the area behind the Coboold stand and North Stand and the land that houses the ground itself, none of which is ours yet.



Once we've done that, then the world is our oyster with options, the very minimum that would include would be a huge plaza all the way around the stadium that would make our current Fanzone look like a corner shop.



Bring it on, lets get these boys up a division and see just what this fabulous board and investors can unlock!



