Walters Appointed Technical Director at Fleetwood and Waterford

Friday, 23rd Dec 2022 11:57 Former Blues forward Jon Walters has been appointed the technical director at both League One Fleetwood Town and League of Ireland First Division side Waterford. Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley took control of Waterford in August, hence the 39-year-old’s dual role. According to Waterford’s official website, former Republic of Ireland international Walters “will oversee the club’s long-term football strategy, working closely with head coach Danny Searle as well as the club’s academy and medical departments”. Pilley told the Fleetwood official website: “We are delighted to welcome such a well respected name in the game to the club in a role which we feel is hugely important. “Jonathan is an experienced and knowledgeable character who can help the club move to the next level in structure, recruitment and sporting success on the pitch. “Fleetwood Town were one of the first League One clubs to appoint a technical director in Gretar Steinsson back in 2015 and we felt now was the right time to bring the role back. It’s a hugely exciting appointment.” Regarding Waterford, he added: “He’s also someone who knows the Irish game well and is a proud Irishman. “It’s a hugely exciting appointment and these are exciting times for Waterford Football Club. We want to take the club to the next level.” Walters was with the Blues between 2007 and 2010 when he skippered the side as well as having a short loan spell in 2018 at the end of his career. Former Blues striker Daryl Murphy started and ended his career with Waterford, while Brian Murphy is their current keeper.

Photo: Action Images



