Boatswain Joins Cutbush on Loan at Bury

Friday, 23rd Dec 2022 12:18

U18s striker Ash Boatswain has joined Isthmian League Division One North side Bury Town on loan, while midfielder Alfie Cutbush has had his spell with the West Suffolk club extended.

The duo were prevented from playing in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Heybridge Swifts due to paperwork issues but should be involved in Tuesday’s trip to AFC Sudbury.

“We had Ashley Boatswain from Ipswich Town with us this evening, but it was just the FA really looking to press the button on it,” Bury boss Ben Chenery told Suffolk News.

“It's disappointing for him and for us that it didn't go through. We were still waiting before kick-off.

“It was the same for Alfie Cutbush, who was with us for the last month, his paperwork's yet to be done, but that's football.

"Alfie has extended his loan for another month and him and Ashley will be with us for the next month.”

Cutbush, 20, has made five appearances for Bury, scoring his only goal on his debut, having joined them last month.





Photos: TWTD