TWTD World Cup Sweepstake Winner

Saturday, 24th Dec 2022 09:18

Almost 400 TWTD users entered our World Cup sweepstake with one of the 17 posters allocated Argentina the winner.

Ahead of the tournament, everyone who entered was randomly handed a team to follow throughout the competition.

A prize of a £25 Amazon voucher was on offer to one of the users allocated the team which ultimately carried off the trophy.

And the winner chosen at random from the 17 who were given Argentina, who beat France 4-2 on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time, was 05Jchamb. Congratulations to them and thanks to everyone else for taking part.





Photo: Action Images