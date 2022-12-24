Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Merry Christmas From TWTD
Saturday, 24th Dec 2022 16:58

We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year.

Here’s to 2023 finally seeing Town win some silverware and climb out of League One.

Cheers,

Phil and Gav


Photo: Matchday Images



therein61 added 17:15 - Dec 24
Best wishes to you and lets have a great 2023.
