Merry Christmas From TWTD
Saturday, 24th Dec 2022 16:58
We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year.
Here’s to 2023 finally seeing Town win some silverware and climb out of League One.
Cheers,
Phil and Gav
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]