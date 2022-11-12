MacAnthony: Taylor Isn't For Sale

Sunday, 25th Dec 2022 21:26

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has insisted Posh midfielder Jack Taylor isn’t for sale.

As reported on Thursday, Town have made an enquiry regarding the 24-year-old, who was previously linked in the summer.

Quizzed on the Blues’ approach or claims elsewhere that Town have made a bid for the former Republic of Ireland U21 international, MacAnthony wouldn’t comment but says

Taylor isn’t available.

“I would never comment on transfer speculation the day before a game,” he told the Peterborough Telegraph. “And no, he is not for sale.”

TWTD understands Taylor is among a number of names on a Town short-list of possible January midfield recruits.

On Wednesday, we revealed that former loanee Massimo Luongo was spending a few days training at Playford Road with the Australian international’s Middlesbrough contract up in January.

Taylor was previously mentioned in connection with the Blues in the summer when Posh director of football Barry Fry put a £10 million price-tag on his player's head and said there had been no contact from the Blues.

Versatile midfielder Taylor joined Posh for an initial £500,000 from Barnet in January 2020 with the fee likely to have increased towards £1 million with top-ups.

Hammersmith-born Taylor has since made 103 starts and eight sub appearances for Posh, scoring 16 times.

Taylor, who spent time on loan at Hampton and Richmond while with the Bees, qualifies for the Republic of Ireland via his grandfather and received his first senior call in November 2020 but is yet to make an appearance at full international level.

Town are looking to add to their central midfield strength with Dom Ball out for most of the season following knee surgery, while Panutche Camara has also undergone an operation on his adductor, which is expected to sideline the Guinea-Bissau international for a number of months.





