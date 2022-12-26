Life's a Pitch Live at Lunchtime

Monday, 26th Dec 2022 09:51

Life’s a Pitch is live at lunchtime (BBC Radio Suffolk, midday to 2pm) with host Mark Murphy joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham.

Will Town beat Oxford United? Where do the Blues need to strengthen in January? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: TWTD