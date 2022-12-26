Evans, Harness, Donacien and Woolfenden Start Against Oxford

Monday, 26th Dec 2022 14:45

Lee Evans, Marcus Harness, Janoi Donacien and Luke Woolfenden start for the Blues in this afternoon’s Boxing Day game against Oxford United at Portman Road.

Midfielder Evans, who came on as a sub at Wycombe a week ago, makes his first start since suffering a knee injury against Derby at the end of October, while Harness, who joined in the warm-up at Adams Park, joins Conor Chaplin as one of the number 10s.

At the back, Donacien and Woolfenden return having missed the Chairboys fixture with ankle and adductor problems respectively.

Town are set for a crowd close to capacity and a record Boxing Day home attendance, in excess of the 28,476 which watched the 2-0 victory over Arsenal in 1975.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Vincent-Young, Humphreys, Edwards, Aluko, Jackson.

Oxford: McGinty, Long, Moore, Findlay, Brown, McGuane, Brannagan, Anderson, Browne, Bodin, Taylor. Subs: Mousinho, Seddon, Henry, Goodrham, Wildschut, Murphy, O’Donkor. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).





Photo: Matchday Images